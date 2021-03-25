Suspect arrested at University of Kentucky hospital with guns, body armor, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky — An armed suspect was arrested at the University of Kentucky's Chandler Hospital Thursday, prompting a massive response from local and federal law enforcement officers.

University of Kentucky Police Chief Joe Monroe said the department was tipped off by another agency that the suspect, 44-year-old Bryan Carroll, of Versailles, was headed to the hospital to visit a family member and could be "armed and dangerous."

Monroe said police found Carroll as he was leaving the hospital and took him into custody immediately.

Firearms and body armor were found in the suspect's possession, and possible explosives were found in his vehicle, Monroe said.

Monroe said Carroll will face multiple local and federal charges.

FBI and ATF agents were at the scene assisting local law enforcement with the investigation. Multiple EMS and firefighters were also on-scene, as well as personnel dressed in bomb suits and a bomb disposal robot.

This story was originally published by WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.

