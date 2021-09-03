Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan PM

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he won’t run for the leadership of the governing party later this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader.

Suga told reporters Friday that he will not run in the Sept. 29 leadership race for his governing Liberal Democratic Party, leaving his post after serving only one year.

He says he wants to focus on pandemic measures and the campaign would have divided his energy.

Suga has faced criticism and nosediving support ratings over slow coronavirus measures and holding the Olympics despite the public’s health concerns.

LDP has the majority in Parliament, meaning the winner of its leadership race is likely to become Japan's next leader.

