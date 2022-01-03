Storm expected to dump snow on Mid-Atlantic, hundreds of flights cancelled

After wreaking havoc on the Midwest and the southern U.S. over the weekend, a severe weather system now has its sights set on the East Coast and the nation's capital.

A winter storm is expected to dump as much as 10 inches of snow on the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area until 4 p.m. local time on Monday.

The snow began falling Sunday night in parts of Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee. More southern regions affected by the storm saw heavy rains and winds, leading to power outages throughout the region.

According to PowerOutage.us, nearly half a million customers are without power in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas.

The storm is already causing significant issues in an airline industry already dealing with a labor shortage caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to Flight Aware, more than 1,800 flights scheduled within, into or out of the U.S. Monday have been cancelled as of 7:30 a.m. ET.

More than half the flights at Washington's three major airports were delayed or cancelled Monday morning.