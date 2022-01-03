Watch
Storm expected to dump snow on Mid-Atlantic, hundreds of flights cancelled

Half a million without power in southeast
AP
This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 4:40 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 07:40:43-05

After wreaking havoc on the Midwest and the southern U.S. over the weekend, a severe weather system now has its sights set on the East Coast and the nation's capital.

A winter storm is expected to dump as much as 10 inches of snow on the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area until 4 p.m. local time on Monday.

The snow began falling Sunday night in parts of Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee. More southern regions affected by the storm saw heavy rains and winds, leading to power outages throughout the region.

According to PowerOutage.us, nearly half a million customers are without power in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas.

The storm is already causing significant issues in an airline industry already dealing with a labor shortage caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to Flight Aware, more than 1,800 flights scheduled within, into or out of the U.S. Monday have been cancelled as of 7:30 a.m. ET.

More than half the flights at Washington's three major airports were delayed or cancelled Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

