Stocks falling again as fears of trade war return

Washington and Beijing's game of chicken is wearing on Wall Street.
The Dow fell more than 500 points on Friday, a drop of more than 2%, after President Trump threatened to escalate a confrontation with China over trade. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each declined almost 2%.
Trump said late Thursday that he was considering tariffs on $100 billion more in Chinese exports, which would triple what the United States is already planning.
"As long as the trade spat continues, markets are going to be jittery," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.
All 30 companies on the Dow fell Friday. Caterpillar and Boeing, industrial giants that rely on China, led the index's losses.
Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced plans for tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in retaliation for China's alleged theft of US intellectual property. Beijing fired back hours later by threatening tariffs on $50 billion worth of US goods, including cars, planes and soybeans.
The moves follow US tariffs that were imposed earlier this year on Chinese steel and aluminum. China targeted US fruits, nuts, wine and steel pipes in response.
"The ratcheting up of trade tensions clearly carries risks. The tariff threats, even if only intended as bargaining tools, will be difficult to back down from if talks fail to deliver results," Capital Economics' Julian Evans-Pritchard wrote in a research note Friday.