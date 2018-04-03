Stella Artois recalled after glass found in select beer bottles

WFTS Webteam
1:53 AM, Apr 3, 2018
Example Production Code (Best Before Date, Package Code, Time Stamp)

Select packages of Stella Artois are being voluntarily recalled because there may be glass particles inside the bottles. 

According to the company, their supplier had a packaging error that caused glass to break and possibly fall into the bottles.

The recall includes select 11.2 oz. glass bottles sold in "6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, individual Stella Artois bottles in “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S."

Below is a detailed list of the bottles included in the recall:

U.S. Stella Artois Production Codes
 

Best Before Date

Package Code

Time Stamp

13/02/2018

49

02:00-06:00

13/02/2018

52

22:00-23:59

14/02/2018

52

00:00-02:00

14/02/2018

52

22:00-23:59

15/02/2018

52

00:00-05:00

19/02/2018

52, 55

02:00-12:00

20/02/2018

52,55

00:00-05:00

4/3/2018

55

21:00-23:59

5/3/2018

55

00:00-22:00

22/04/2018

55

22:00-23:59

23/04/2018

55

00:00-23:59

24/04/2018

55

00:00-03:00

7/5/2018

55

22:00-23:59

8/5/2018

55

00:00-11:00

6/6/2018

49

08:00-20:00

7/6/2018

49,52

22:00-23:59

8/6/2018

49

00:00-13:00

8/6/2018

52

00:00-07:00

29/08/2018

55

04:00-10:00

13/09/2018

55

23:00-23:59

14/09/2018

55

00:00-22:00

15/09/2018

55

06:00-23:59

16/09/2018

55

00:00-18:00

18/09/2018

55

01:00-08:00

21/09/2018

55

03:00-23:59

22/09/2018

55

00:00-03:00

23/09/2018

52

09:00-23:59

24/09/2018

52

00:00-12:00

25/09/2018

52

12:00-23:59

29/09/2018

52

04:00-14:00

6/10/2018

52

19:00-23:59

7/10/2018

52

00:00-02:00

9/10/2018

55

02:00-07:00

12/10/2018

49

05:00-10:00

27/10/2018

52

01:00-13:00

3/11/2018

55

18:00-23:59

3/11/2018

52

20:00-23:59

2/2/2019

55

18:00-23:59

 

U.S. Stella Artois Légère Production Codes 
 

Best Before Date

Package Code

Time Stamp

6/10/2018

55

21:00-23:59

7/10/2018

55

00:00-02:00

12/10/2018

52

01:00-06:00

 

Canada Stella Artois Production Codes
 

Best Before Date

Package Code

Time Stamp

20/02/2018

49

00:00-06:00

25/04/2018

49

17:00-23:59

26/04/2018

49

00:00-04:00

20/5/2018

49

08:00-23:59

21/5/2018

49

00:00-01:00

7/6/2018

49,52

22:00-23:59

8/6/2018

49

00:00-13:00

8/6/2018

52

00:00-07:00

13/09/2018

55

21:00-23:59

14/09/2018

55

00:00-22:00

25/09/2018

52

12:00-23:59

26/09/2018

52

00:00-23:59

 

The beer was sold at stores nationwide, including Trader's Joes. 

Customers who have purchased any of the packages with the specified production codes above are urged to not drink them, and to dispose of them or call the consumer hotline at 1-855-215-5824 for a refund.

