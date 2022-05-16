Watch
Sources: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker now legally married

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/ Invision/AP
Travis Barker, left, and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:52 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 12:55:26-04

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally tied the knot – legally.

Sources told E! News and People Magazine that the two made their marriage official on Sunday at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

Sources said that Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, was there as a witness.

Another source told E! that the couple plans to have a wedding with “close family and friends” soon.

Kardashian and Barker previously had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in early April, but it was not legally binding.

The reality star and Blink 182 drummer have a blended with a total of six children from previous partnerships and marriages.

TMZ was the first to report on the couple's legal marriage.

