Small plane crash in Southern California kills two

A small plane crash in Southern California killed two people on Thursday afternoon.

KABC reported that the aircraft appeared to be a two-seat, single-engine Piper Sport aircraft.

Santa Monica Fire said there was no "hazard" to the nearby residential area close to Santa Monica Airport, where the crash happened, on a runway.

Aerial images showed burned wreckage as recovery crews worked to assess the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened at around 5 p.m. local time on Thursday.

It was unclear what exactly caused the crash. The NTSB will oversee the investigation, working with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.