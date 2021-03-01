Single Americans believe they'll find 'the one' in 2021, survey finds

A new survey commissioned by the dating site Plenty of Fish found that more than half of those surveyed think they'll find love in 2021.

According to the survey, out of the 2,000 single Americans surveyed, 57% believe they'll find "the one" this year.

"Though romance may look a bit different this Valentine's Day, singles remain open-minded and optimistic about finding 'The One,'" said Stefan Harvalias, Head of Global Marketing at Plenty of Fish, in a press release. "We believe that 2021 will be an exciting year for dating – singles are eager to spark new connections and aren't afraid to explore creative ways to form meaningful connections."

58% say romantic gestures are more important to them than they were before the coronavirus pandemic began.

When it comes to getting back with an ex, 55% said they'd consider getting back together with a previous partner once life returns to normal.

33% said that they are looking forward to holding hands, first kisses, and smiling without a mask on once the pandemic ends.

And it seems ghosting might be a thing of the past, with 39% thinking people won't ghost each other once the pandemic ends.