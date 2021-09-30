Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Shakira says she was attacked by wild boars

items.[0].image.alt
Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP
FILE - This Aug. 10, 2018 file photo shows Shakira performing in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, a U.K.-based investment company, has acquired 100% of Grammy-winning superstar Shakira’s music publishing rights. Hipgnosis made the announcement Wednesday. Shakira’s catalog includes 145 songs, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Whenever, Wherever,” “La Tortura,” “She Wolf” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
Shakira
Posted at 3:14 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 18:14:42-04

Shakira says she was attacked by wild boars in a park in Barcelona, Spain.

She detailed the incident in a series of Instagram Stories.

"Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag," she said.

Shakira said the wild boars were taking her bag to the woods and destroyed everything in it before she got it back.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer was with her son at the time of the attack, but neither appeared to be hurt.

According to the BBC, incidents involving wild boars are not rare in Spain. Spanish police received more than 1,000 reports of the animals attacking dogs, causing traffic jams and colliding with vehicles, the BBC reported.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH