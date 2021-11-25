Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announces death of father

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his father, Abe, died Wednesday at the age of 98.

"In so many ways—he personified the greatest generation," Schumer said in a statement on social media.

Schumer described his father as a kind and resilient man.

"He took whatever was thrown at him no matter how difficult, did his job, never complained," Schumer said. "An amazing husband, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent. We love him & will miss him."

According to the New York Daily News, Schumer told reporters earlier this week that his father had been in the hospital after a recent heart procedure.

On Veterans Day, Schumer shared a picture of his father, who was in a wheelchair. Schumer thanked his father for serving the country in World War II.