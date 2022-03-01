White House speaks with world leaders, including Zelenskyy, on support for Ukraine

The White House conducted calls on Tuesday with leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, regarding a collective response to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

President Joe Biden spoke with Zelesnkyy briefly about the United States’ continued backing for Ukraine.

President Biden vowed to continue sending security assistance, economic support and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

They also discussed the attacks on civilians, including today’s bombing near Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial in Kyiv.

Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke with European leaders on Tuesday, including the prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

Three of these countries share a border with Belarus, a close ally of Russia.

Vice President Harris and the European leaders reviewed recent and upcoming U.S. and NATO force posture adjustments in Europe, including the deployment of thousands of U.S. troops.

Harris also reiterated the need for economic, security and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.