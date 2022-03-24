Biden to address NATO as Zelenskyy urges alliance to provide more support

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has called on people worldwide to gather in public to show support for his embattled country as he prepares to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy, whose riveting video messages have captured the world's attention, said in his remote address to NATO members he would ask the alliance Thursday to provide "effective and unrestricted" support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian onslaught.

In addition to military equipment, Zelenskyy has in the past asked NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over his country to prevent Russian airstrikes and bombings. So far, NATO has refused the request, worrying that directly engaging with the Russian military could cause the conflict to spill outside Ukraine's borders.

In a video address to the U.S. Congress last week, Zelenskyy appealed to Biden directly for more assistance in English.

"You are the leader of the nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world is to be the leader of peace," he said.

NATO estimates between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine, where fierce resistance has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

Biden is slated to deliver remarks at the NATO leaders' meeting at 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday. Tomorrow, he'll travel to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda to "discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created."