Battle reportedly underway for key Ukrainian port city

AP
In this image taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Russian soldiers disembark from a Russian military helicopter after landing at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. On Day 7 of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia continued its attacks on crowded Ukrainian cities and a lengthy convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly toward the capital of Kyiv. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 17:05:16-05

Ukrainian authorities are disputing reports that Russia has taken control of Kherson, a port city in southern Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense told CNN that “the city is not captured totally, some parts are under our control.”

The spokesperson added that battles are ongoing.

However, a Russian official says the city is under Russian soldiers' “complete control.”

He said that the city’s civilian infrastructure, essential facilities and transport are operating as usual and that there are no shortages of food or essential goods.

A senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday that they have seen claims that the Russians have taken Kherson, but the outcome has not been confirmed.

“Our view is that Kherson is very much a contested city at this point,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to make military assessments.

