Retailers are slashing prices on these three items

A new year means new sales. After the holidays, top brands mark down popular items to make way for new products. This month, there are three items you should consider putting on your shopping list.

Those in need of bedding and linens, retailers like Target and Pottery Barn are offering deep discounter on sheets and towels.

Those who have made getting in shape a New Year's resolution might consider purchasing fitness equipment. Retailers know many want to get in shape, so they’ve marked down everything from equipment to apparel.

Shoppers who skipped out on buying electronics during the holidays because they were just too expensive, can now score big savings on televisions. It’s no coincidence, retailers know sports fans are gearing up for Super Bowl watch parties.

Remember, if the item is less than 30 percent off, it’s not worth your money. Financial experts say, if the item is more than 30 percent off it’s a deal you shouldn’t skip.