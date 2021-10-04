Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

Residents, business owners and environmentalists were questioning whether officials reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach.

The pipeline is owned by Amplify Energy.

CEO Martyn Willsher said Sunday that divers were still trying to determine exactly where the leak occurred.

The pipeline and three oil platforms it serves have been shut down. Officials said at least 126,000 gallons of oil spilled into the waters off Orange County.

Beaches could remain closed for weeks or even months.

