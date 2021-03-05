Reservations no longer needed for Yosemite National Park

You no longer need a reservation to drive into Yosemite National Park.

The park said that they are working to increase access to the park in a phased approach.

The park added that some services and facilities are limited, and shuttles are not operating.

Officials said safety precautions are still in place, including social distancing and wearing a mask.

The park first implemented the reservation system back on Feb. 8 to limit "the heavy flow of people coming into the park" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reservations are still required to camp overnight.