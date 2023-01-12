Reports of tornadoes in Alabama as severe thunderstorms roar through the state

A tornado emergency was issued for Autauga County, Alabama, Thursday afternoon as powerful storms swept through the state.

"This is a life-threatening situation. Take shelter immediately," The National Weather Service tweeted.

It noted that a tornado was approaching I-65 around 1 p.m. Central Time.

Autauga County is northwest of Montgomery, which is also being hit hard by the storms.

In addition to tornados, the storms can produce winds of at least 60 MPH and hail the size of a half dollar, the NWS warned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.