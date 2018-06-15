Three shot in Georgia grocery store parking lot, one in custody, police say

Victims are all stable

2:15 PM, Jun 15, 2018
3:13 PM, Jun 15, 2018

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that multiple people have been shot at a Kroger grocery store in DeKalb County, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta. 

Both the AJC and WXIA-TV report that three people were shot in the incident and a suspect is in custody. The condition of those injured is not known.

Police said in a press conference that everyone who was transported to the hospitals with injuries are stable.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the shopping center, according to WSB-TV. Police say three men attempted to rob a couple coming out of the store, one of which exchanged gunfire with the alleged robbers.

