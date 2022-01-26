Recall issued for beach chairs sold at Family Dollar

A beach chair sold at Family Dollar is being recalled amid consumer reports of it collapsing unexpectedly.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 38,000 of the Beach Loungers were recalled because they pose a risk of injuring if fingers get caught in the metal folding joints.

No injuries have been reported.

The agency said the chairs have a tag on one side that says Outdoors by Design on one side and Distributed by Midwoods Brands LLC on the other.

If you own this product, you are asked to stop using it immediately and return it to a Family Dollar store for a full refund.