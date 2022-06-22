Proud Boys riot trial delayed due to committee hearings

A federal judge has agreed to postpone a trial for the former leader of the Proud Boys and other members of the group who are charged with attacking the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly agreed Wednesday to move the start of a trial from Aug. 8 to Dec. 12 for former Proud Boys national chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and four other men charged with seditious conspiracy.

Defense attorneys for several of the men argued that their clients couldn’t get a fair trial by an impartial jury so soon after televised hearings by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

On the first day of the public hearings, a filmmaker who was embedded with the Proud Boys on Jan. 6 testified about his interactions with the group.

Nick Quested said members started walking toward the Capitol prior to then-President Donald Trump finishing his speech at a nearby rally. He said he then witnessed the crowd become violent. Part of the hearing featured video that Quested's crew shot on Jan. 6.

The public Jan. 6 commission hearings are expected to continue into July.