Pregnant Texas woman claims same deputy ticketed her again for driving in HOV lane

A pregnant Texas woman who received a ticket for driving in the HOV lane in June now claims she has received another ticket for the same offense by the same sheriff's deputy.

According to The Dallas Morning Newspaper, Brandy Bottone was pulled over by a Dallas County Sheriff's deputy on June 29 for driving alone in the carpool lane, which requires drivers to have at least two people in the car to use.

Bottone claimed she told the deputy that she had the right to use the HOV lane because her unborn child counted as a passenger since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Texas penal code recognizes an unborn child as a person, NBC News reported.

Despite her argument, Bottone received a ticket. She appealed, and it was later dismissed, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office confirmed to the newspaper and NBC News.

Now, Bottone said in early August she received yet another ticket for the same offense by the same sheriff's deputy.

Bottone told the "Today" show on Wednesday that the deputy knew exactly who she was.

"Hello, I know you," she quoted the deputy as saying.

Bottone told The Dallas Morning News on Sunday that the deputy then asked her when she going to have her baby, to which she replied, "Tomorrow."

She told the news outlets that he ended up giving her a ticket.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office told the news outlets that the "second citation is currently pending."

According to the newspaper, Bottone has since given birth to a girl.