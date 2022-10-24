Powerball jackpot for Monday's drawing 8th largest ever

Monday’s Powerball drawing is now its largest ever, reaching a projected jackpot of $610 million.

The jackpot grew after no one hit all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, which was worth $580 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been 4 winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022

The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3.

Powerball also has prizes of $4 up to $1 million. The odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Monday's jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since a winning ticket was purchased on Jan. 20, 2021 in Maryland. That jackpot paid out $731 million.

Powerball drawings are held Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays.