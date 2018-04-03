Police responding to active shooter at YouTube offices near San Francisco

Officials in San Bruno, California said on Tuesday afternoon that there is police activity at YouTube's corporate offices following reports of shots fired.

The San Bruno Police Department tweeted that there is "police activity" at 901 Cherry Avenue. According to Google Maps, that is the location of YouTube's headquarters.

Video posted on Twitter showed people leaving the campus with their hands up. Police appeared to be checking people leaving the campus for weapons.

NBC News confirmed that a female suspect was dead on the scene.

KRON-TV reports that eyewitness heard up to 20 shots.

A spokesperson Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital told NBC News that they have received some wounded victims from YouTube's campus. Also a spokesperson from Stanford Health Care said its hospital has received four or five gunshot victims.

Video taken on Snapchat showed a massive police presence and people filing out of the building with their hands up. Click on the heat map to see videos taken from the scene.

ATF officials said it will be responding to Tuesday's incident.

Local law enforcement officials said they will give a briefing at 5:30 p.m. ET.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that President Donald Trump has been briefed on Tuesday's incident.

Warning: The videos below may contain explicit language.

More on this as it develops.