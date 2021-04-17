Photos: The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip's funeral

Share Facebook

The driving carriage and two Fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, belonging to Britain's Prince Philip is pictured at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The Duke's love of carriage-driving is to be a central feature of his funeral on Saturday when the carriage and ponies will be present with two of his grooms in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle during the procession. The four wheeled carriage was designed by The Duke of Edinburgh eight years ago. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) Steve Parsons/AP

Isabella Disley and her dog Coco wait next to a portrait of Prince Philip, which adorns a window of a department store in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, at aged 99. His funeral will take place Saturday, April 17 at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Alastair Grant/AP

The Grenadier Guards make their way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) Leon Neal/AP

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP) Hannah McKay/AP

Members of the military march outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Victoria Jones/AP

