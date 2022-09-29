PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian barrels across Florida leaving destruction, flooding and power outages
Ian hits Florida coast as a powerful storm nearly at Category 5 with top sustained winds of 150 mph
After Ian made landfall on the Florida coast, FEMA warned that it would slowly graze across the state of Florida, bringing flooding and tornadoes along with powerful lightning strikes.
Area where homes once stood is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Photo by: Wilfredo Lee/AP Smoldering homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Photo by: Wilfredo Lee/AP In this photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office, firefighters in Orange County, Fla., help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the state’s southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. (Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP)Photo by: AP Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Photo by: Wilfredo Lee/AP Area where homes once stood is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Photo by: Wilfredo Lee/AP Damages boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Photo by: Wilfredo Lee/AP A damaged residence is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Photo by: Wilfredo Lee/AP A truck pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road after flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Key West, Fla., Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Martin)Photo by: (AP Photo/Mary Martin) Still taken from video of a power line erupting into flames during Hurricane Ian in Naples, Florida.Photo by: Naples Fire and Rescue/ CNN Newsource Waves crash along the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall.
Photo by: (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The entrance to the Sea World theme park is seen as the park is closed today and Thursday as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Photo by: (AP Photo/John Raoux) Utility trucks are staged ahead of Hurricane Ian, near the Florida Turnpike, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Wildwood, Fla. Photo by: (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Utility trucks are staged near the Orange County Convention center, ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Photo by: (AP Photo/John Raoux) In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Photo by: (NASA via AP) Robert and Donna Antognoni work to secure a tarp ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Saint Petersburg, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall.
Photo by: (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Cellphone video captures the roof of a home blowing away as powerful winds from Hurricane Ian caused damage in Naples Wednesday.
Photo by: @NASHWX via CNN
In this photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office, firefighters in Orange County, Fla., help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the state’s southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. (Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP)Photo by: AP
