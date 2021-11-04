Phil Murphy reelected as governor of New Jersey

Democrat Phil Murphy held off Republican Jack Ciattarelli to win the New Jersey governor's race.

Numerous media outlets called the race Wednesday night with Murphy leading by about 1% point.

Despite the loss, Republicans gained ground in New Jersey.

Joe Biden had beat then-President Donald Trump in the Garden State by more than 15% in 2020.

Murphy's win is a sigh of relief for many Democrats. They lost the governorship in Virginia when Glenn Youngkin defeated Terry McAuliffe.

The loss was seen as a rebuke of the Biden presidency. Biden had beat Trump in Virginia by 10%.