Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

'Our battle is far from over': Gov. Brian Kemp celebrates victory in Georgia race

Kemp did not mention Trump in speech
Election 2022 Georgia
John Bazemore/AP
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp holds his fingers out denoting four more years in front of supporters during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Kemp easily turned back a GOP primary challenge Tuesday from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who was backed by former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Election 2022 Georgia
Posted at 7:29 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 22:45:54-04

(ATLANTA) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated his primary victory without mentioning former President Donald Trump, who had endorsed former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in the governor’s race.

“Conservatives across our state didn’t listen to the noise. They didn’t get distracted. They knew our record of fighting and winning for hard-working Georgians,” Kemp told supporters at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.

He thanked Perdue for a nice phone call earlier in the evening and for his support. He then turned his attention to his upcoming rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams.

“Our battle is far from over. Tonight, the fight for the soul of our state begins to make sure that Stacey Abrams is not going to be our governor or the next president,” Kemp said.

He attacked Abrams’ “woke” agenda and said she’s not interested in Georgia and just wants to use the state as a steppingstone to the White House.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH