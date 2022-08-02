Oregon officials investigating after 14 suspected heat-related deaths reported

Oregon officials are investigating after 14 people reportedly died from suspected heat-related deaths in a week.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said the official cause of death is still under investigation, the Associated Press reported.

CNN reported the deaths occurred in Multnomah, Umatilla, Marion, and Clackamas Counties.

The most recent death was reported on Saturday, the news outlet reported.

The AP reported that seven suspected heat-related deaths happened in Multnomah County.

Health officials in King County said in a news release that three suspected heat-related deaths occurred between July 26 and 31.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning that went into effect across the state last week as temperatures soared well into the 90s and low 100s.

According to climate experts, the Associated Press reported that the Pacific Northwest is dealing with historically rare heat spells, which they suspect climate change of fueling.

Last July, a total of 800 people died in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia during a heat wave, the AP reported.