Ohio State football player reveals bone cancer diagnosis

An Ohio State University football player learned he is in for the battle of his life.

Weeks before the team is scheduled to play in the Peach Bowl, Avery Henry announced on social media that he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

About 1,000 new cases of bone cancer are diagnosed each year, according to the American Cancer Society. Treatment ranges from surgery and chemotherapy to radiation.

"I will fight this," Henry stated. "I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!"

Henry was part of Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class. At 6 foot 6 inches tall and 303 pounds, ESPN reports that he was a three-star recruit.

Ohio State will take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. The winner will play for a national championship against either Michigan or TCU.