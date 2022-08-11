Watch Now
Ohio FBI field office breached, gunfire exchanged with law enforcement

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Washington. The FBI and other federal government agencies are increasingly looking to counter cyber threats through tools other than criminal indictments. That's according to the bureau’s top cyber official. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 9:26 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 12:36:48-04

The Federal Bureau of Investigations said an armed person tried to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at an FBI location in Cincinnati. The suspect was wearing body armor, Clinton County, Ohio, EMA said. 

Ohio State Highway Patrol and the FBI pursued the man after he tried to break into the FBI office. The suspect drove to Clinton County, which is about 50 miles north of Cincinnati, where the standoff began.

Law enforcement officials have traded gunfire with a single suspect, they said. There is no word on whether anyone has been wounded. 

The breach comes as FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged on Wednesday a rise in threats against the agency. The threats come after agents executed a search warrant at the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump. 

It is unclear whether the incident in Cincinnati was motivated by Monday’s search.

