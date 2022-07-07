Officials: Georgia Guidestones 'completely demolished' after bombing

ELBERTON, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are investigating the explosion of the Georgia Guidestones, which some have dubbed “America's Stonehenge.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that unknown individuals detonated an explosive that destroyed a large portion of the structure near Elberton on Wednesday.

The Associated Press reported that the 19-feet high granite slabs, which had messages in eight languages etched on the granite, were erected in 1980.

Authorities later released videos showing the blast and what appears to be a silver vehicle leaving the scene.

(1/3) The GBI is releasing surveillance video from this morning’s explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones. pic.twitter.com/Vo3RyjDxdN — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022

The pillars were later demolished for safety reasons, the bureau said.

(3/3) For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished. pic.twitter.com/hrpqN2Sphr — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022

According to the AP, the explosion comes weeks after a Republican candidate for governor claimed the structure was satanic and called for its demolition.