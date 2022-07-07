Watch Now
Officials: Georgia Guidestones 'completely demolished' after bombing

Rose Scoggins/AP
Law enforcement officials walk around the damaged Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton, Ga., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the monument, which some Christians regard as satanic, was damaged by an explosion before dawn. (Rose Scoggins/The Elberton Star via AP)
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jul 07, 2022
ELBERTON, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are investigating the explosion of the Georgia Guidestones, which some have dubbed “America's Stonehenge.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that unknown individuals detonated an explosive that destroyed a large portion of the structure near Elberton on Wednesday.

The Associated Press reported that the 19-feet high granite slabs, which had messages in eight languages etched on the granite, were erected in 1980.

Authorities later released videos showing the blast and what appears to be a silver vehicle leaving the scene.

The pillars were later demolished for safety reasons, the bureau said.

According to the AP, the explosion comes weeks after a Republican candidate for governor claimed the structure was satanic and called for its demolition.

