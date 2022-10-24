Official: Shooter was attending birth at Dallas hospital

Authorities in Texas said the man charged with fatally shooting two hospital employees at a Dallas hospital was on parole and there to attend the birth of his child.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice told the Associated Press that 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez had received permission to be at Methodist Dallas Medical Center since his "significant other" was giving birth.

Hernandez was released last October on parole after serving time for aggravated robbery, officials told the news outlet.

In a statement, the Methodist Health System said police responded to the hospital Saturday at about 11 a.m. for an active shooter.

The hospital system said that a hospital officer confronted Hernandez, then shot and injured the suspect.

The suspect, who was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting, was detained, stabilized, and taken to another hospital, the Associated Press reported.

Hernandez was charged with capital murder, the news outlet reported.

It's not known what led to the shooting, the Associated Press reported.

The Dallas hospital shooting comes after several other hospital shootings.

Last September, a visitor was killed in Little Rock, Arkansas, and four people were killed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June, the AP reported.