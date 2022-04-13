Watch
NYPD continues search for person of interest in subway attack

John Minchillo/AP
Residents are allowed to return to their homes as emergency personnel including the FBI search a moving van during an ongoing investigation in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in Brooklyn during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform as others ran screaming. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 5:07 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 08:07:23-04

NEW YORK — Police were still hunting Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn.

Tuesday morning's attack left 10 people shot and once again interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy.

The search focused partly on a man said by police to have rented a van possibly connected to the violence.

Investigators stressed they weren’t sure whether the man, Frank R. James, was responsible for the shooting.

He is only being named as a person of interest at this time.

Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against the city’s mayor, Eric Adams.

In one YouTube video uploaded Monday, James reportedly said he thought about killing people who hurt him, CNN reported.

People with information about the incident are asked to call 800-577-TIPS.

