Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

North Korea releases Hollywood-style video featuring intercontinental ballistic missile

South Korea Koreas Tensions
Lee Jin-man/AP
People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's ICBM at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 25, 2022. North Korea said Friday it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile under the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who vowed to expand the North's "nuclear war deterrent" while preparing for a "long-standing confrontation" with the United States. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
South Korea Koreas Tensions
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 11:34:02-04

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is featured prominently in a new Hollywood-style video that shows off one of the country's newest weapons.

The video, which ran on state-run television KRT, shows Kim Jong Un wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket and walking in front of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The missile is then seen launching into the air as Kim Jong Un celebrates.

The actual launch reportedly took place on Thursday.

The Associated Press reported that the missile traveled 670 miles and reached an altitude of 3,850 miles. The missle flew for more than an hour and landed near Japanese territorial waters, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. has condemned the launch and has requested a U.N. Security Council meeting to address the provocation.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH