No one hits Monday's Powerball jackpot, top prize grows for Wednesday

Wednesday's Powerball drawing is now its seventh largest ever, reaching a projected jackpot of $680 million.

The jackpot increased after no one hit all six numbers in Monday's drawing, which was worth $625 million.

The numbers for Monday's drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and a Powerball of 16.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022

The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3.

Powerball also has prizes of $4 up to $1 million. The odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25. Powerball said that Monday's drawing had 1.2 million winners of smaller prizes, including one person who hit all five white-ball numbers, winning $1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Wednesday's jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since a winning ticket was purchased on Oct. 4, 2021 in California. That jackpot paid out $700 million.