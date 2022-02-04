New York City schools go vegan on Fridays

New York City schools began a program Friday that shifted from traditional meals to vegan meals.

Every Friday, school cafeterias will serve vegan meals.

The initiative was started by the city's new mayor, Eric Adams, who is a vegan.

"Our children should not be continually fed food that is causing the healthcare crisis," Adams said in an interview with Good Day New York. "Childhood obesity, childhood diabetes, asthma— there's a real correlation to what we serve in the Department of Education every day."

As for the menu items, Adams said students are weighing in on what healthy foods they want to be served at school.

Friday's meal included vegan veggie tacos.

According to The Associated Press, students can still request a non-vegan option. Milk, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, hummus and pretzels will always be available to students, the AP reported.