New Mexico officer dies during chase of suspected kidnapper

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Santa Fe Police Department has released the officer's name who died during a car chase Wednesday.

The department said Officer Robert Duran was killed during a pursuit on I-25.

The Associated Press reported that Duran was pursuing a suspected kidnapper when the alleged suspect drove into oncoming traffic, killing Duran and an uninvolved motorist.

Police are still searching for the suspected kidnapper, the news outlet reported.

According to the AP, a kidnapping was reported at an apartment complex around 11 a.m. local time where an armed man allegedly stole a vehicle with a woman inside.

The news outlet reported that the suspect drove onto the interstate and headed into oncoming traffic before the crash involving four cars occurred.

The AP reported that the crash involved two police cars, the suspect's vehicle, and another car.

In a press release, officials said Duran joined the department in 2015.

The 43-year-old officer leaves behind a wife and two teenage sons.

The department said Duran is the third Santa Fe officer to die in the line of duty.