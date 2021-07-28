Netflix reportedly implementing vaccination mandate for all of its U.S. productions

Netflix is reportedly implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all of its productions in the United States.

According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, the mandate is for everyone working in "Zone A," which includes actors and anyone who comes into contact with them.

Netflix is the first major Hollywood studio to implement the mandate across all productions.

THR reported that staff in Zone A would be required to show proof they've been vaccinated.

According to Deadline, Hollywood unions and major studios agreed upon last week on new return-to-work protocols that gave studios "the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew."

Deadline reported that exceptions, although rare, could include medical, religious, and age.

Netflix's decision comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Tuesday that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors.