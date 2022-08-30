NBA reportedly lays out new COVID-19 policy

NBA players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to be tested for the virus weekly, according to ESPN.

The network reports that there will be exceptions to the new policy, including for those who have recently recovered from the virus.

Vaccinated players will not have to test for COVID-19 unless "directed by their team physician or a league physician or government authority," the league said in a memo obtained by ESPN.

Face masks will also not be required for unvaccinated individuals in the upcoming season. However, ESPN reports they will be recommended inside in areas where COVID-19 transmission is considered "high."

The National Basketball Players Association reportedly agreed to the policy.

The NBA season begins on Oct. 19.