NBA prospect collapses during game, dies 2 days later

A 26-year-old playing in the final game of the regular season for the Grand Rapids Drive, the Detroit Pistons' G League affiliate, collapsed on Saturday in the closing minute of the game.

After two nights in the hospital, Zeke Upshaw died on Monday following the on-court incident. A cause of death was not announced.

Upshaw had scored 11 points in Saturday's game, and helped his team qualify for the the league's playoff.

A broadcast of the incident shows Upshaw collapsing on the defensive end of the court as his team took possession of the basketball. Immediately, referees stopped play as trainers ran to Upshaw's side. It only took several minutes for Upshaw to be placed on a stretcher.

The G League has postponed the start of its playoff from Tuesday to Friday.

"Zeke was an outstanding young man whose powerful belief in himself and uncommon perseverance led to a successful professional basketball career," G League president Malcolm Turner said in a statement. "A beloved member of the Grand Rapids Drive, Zeke's continuous improvement and tireless work ethic were hallmarks of his career. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and the Drive organization."

Upshaw played collegiately for three seasons at Illinois State before transferring to Hofstra. In 41 games this season, Upshaw averaged 8.5 points a game.