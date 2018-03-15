Navy jet crashes near Key West, two died after being ejected from plane

3:18 PM, Mar 14, 2018
7:21 PM, Mar 14, 2018

AIR BASE, KUWAIT - MARCH 27: A U.S. Navy F-18 comes in for a landing after being diverted from its aircraft carrier March 27, 2003 on an air base in Kuwait. Flights were delayed in the afternoon for a second day due to poor visability as Operation Iraqi Freedom continues with a strategic air campaign. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Paula Bronstein
A Navy F-18 fighter jet crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., according to Navy Cmdr. Mike Kafka.

The two-person crew ejected, Kafka said.

Rescue crews recovered both aviators from the water, the Navy said in a tweet. They were taken by ambulance to Lower Keys Medical Center. The Associated Press reported both crew members died. 

The Navy added that the jet, which was on a training flight, is part of Strike Fighter Squadron 213, known as the Blacklions.

It crashed on approach to Naval Air Station Key West, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the tweet.

Barbie Wilson, an eyewitness to Wednesday's incident, told WPLG that a F/A-18 Hornet was on fire in midair, and crashed about a mile from Naval Air Station Key West. 

"I live in the neighborhood and so one was flying over. Then it went a little sideways, then I saw fire, and then it just literally dropped out of the sky," Wilson said. "It was like something out of a movie."

