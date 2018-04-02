National contest offers prizes for saving water

Mayors across the country are asking their residents to take part of a friendly competition to see which cities can conserve the most water during the month of April.

Residents who participate in the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation from April 1 to April 30 have the opportunity of winning $5,000 toward their utility payments for a year. They can also win daily prizes, such as water-saving fixtures, cash and an Apple iPad Mini 4.

In addition to residents winning prizes, one charity will receive a 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid to help it serve the community.

"Last year, the challenge awarded more than $50,000 in prizes to nearly 300 residents in U.S. cities," according to the challenge's website.

Unsure how you can participate? Well, some residents are pledging to repair leaking facets, shorten their shower time and to only wash full loads of laundry.

Fore more information and to participate in the challenge, visit mywaterpledge.com.