NASA Mars lander captures strikes by 4 incoming space rocks

This undated photo released by NASA shows craters that were formed by a Sept. 5, 2021, meteoroid impact on Mars, the first to be detected by NASA’s InSight. Taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, this enhanced-color image highlights the dust and soil disturbed by the impact in blue in order to make details more visible to the human eye. NASA lander on Mars has captured the vibrations and sounds of four meteorites striking the planet's surface. Scientists reported Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, that Mars InSight detected seismic and acoustic waves from a series of impacts in 2020 and 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona via AP)
Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 17:24:54-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP)  — A NASA lander on Mars has captured the vibrations and sounds of four meteoroids striking the planet's surface.

Scientists reported Monday that Mars InSight had detected seismic and acoustic waves from a series of impacts in 2020 and 2021.

A satellite orbiting the red planet confirmed the impact locations, as far as 180 miles from the lander.

Scientists are delighted by the detections - a first for Mars - and the resulting craters.

NASA said the first meteoroid struck the planet and then broke off into at least three pieces, each leaving its own crater.

They've waited more than three years for InSight's seismometer to sense impacts from incoming space rocks.

They said the seismometer may have missed the impacts due to Martian wind interfering or seasonal changes in the atmosphere.

But audio captured of the impact, which NASA described as three “bloops,” scientists said they now know what to look for.

InSight has already detected more than 1,300 marsquakes.

