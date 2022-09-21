Watch Now
My Pillow CEO faces investigation into alleged plot to target 2020 election computers

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Lindell, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, who has continued to push the notion of election fraud since Trump lost to Joe Biden in the presidential election in November, said his products will no longer be carried in the stores of some retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Posted at 1:15 PM, Sep 21, 2022
My Pillow Inc. chief executive Mike Lindell, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, is under investigation by U.S. federal authorities for an alleged election security breach.

The federal probe is looking at the possibility that Lindell was involved in identity theft and a conspiracy to damage a secure and protected computer connected to a suspected breach of secure voting equipment in Colorado, Reuters reported.

Attorneys for Lindell shared a copy of a search and seizure warrant that U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung approved for a Minnesota federal court in early September.

As Reuters reported, the FBI confirmed in August last year that the bureau had launched a criminal investigation regarding a suspected security breach of secure voting equipment in Mesa, Colorado.

Another state investigation running parallel to that one looked at a case where passwords for secure election equipment were found on a right-wing online blog.

The suspected breach caused Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to decertify Mesa County's 41 election devices. Tina Peters, a Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, a Republican, and a Trump supporter, was accused of assisting with the breach.

