Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores where two people were killed and three wounded.

Police have been seeking a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores. It was not immediately clear who the second person arrested was. The Orange County District Attorney's Office announced the arrests on social media. A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. No other details were immediately available.

The attacks took place on July 11 — or 7/11, the day when the company celebrates its anniversary.

A multi-agency press conference will be held at 5 p.m. today to discuss the arrests of two suspects in connection to a string of 7-Eleven robberies and homicides across Southern California. — OCDA Todd Spitzer (@OCDAToddSpitzer) July 15, 2022

According to the Associated Press, police in the California localities of Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra said they believe 7-Eleven robberies that happened in those towns are also linked. During the confusion, a customer was shot in the head and gravely wounded at a Riverside store, and two people, including a clerk, were shot in La Habra but were expected to survive.

The Riverside shooting victim was identified by his family as 46-year-old Jason Harrell. He was breathing on his own and was no longer in a coma, his brother David Makin told KNBC-TV earlier this week, the Associated Press reported.