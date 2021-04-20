Montana backcountry guide dies from injuries sustained in bear attack

A West Yellowstone, Montana man who was mauled by a grizzly bear on Thursday died on Saturday from injuries he sustained in the attack.

Carl Mock was alone Thursday when he was attacked.

Law enforcement teams from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Montana FWP and other agencies found Mock after 50 minutes of searching near the area of Baker's Hole campground. Mock was taken to a hospital in Idaho Falls.

According to the gofundme page set up for him by friends who work with Mock at a backcountry guide business in West Yellowstone, he died while hospitalized after suffering a stroke following at least two surgeries.

A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Mock had bear spray with him, but it is unclear whether he was able to use in during the attack.

Officials revisited the site of the attack Friday and say a bear began to charge at the group.

"Despite multiple attempts by all seven people to haze away the bear, it continued its charge," the release from Montana FWP said. The bear was shot because of the immediate safety risk.

A moose carcass was found within 50 yards of where Mock was attacked and officials think the bear was defending this food source when it attacked.

This story originally reported by Cody Boyer on KBZK.com.