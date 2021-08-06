Watch
Michigan woman’s hyena claims appear to be false

Posted at 2:15 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 08:38:58-04

Editor's note: Friday afternoon, WXYZ reported an account of a woman who claimed she received a hyena from a man outside of a Detroit fruit market. Those claims appear to be false. Since posting the original story, WXYZ has discovered that the video she provided of the alleged hyena was doctored. Additionally, the Detroit resident we initially interviewed has refused to give us the veterinarian’s name to confirm the visit she described to us in detail. At this time, we do not believe the woman's accounts are true.

This story was first reported by our Detroit sister station WXYZ.

