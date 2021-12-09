Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Michigan school district faces two $100M suits after Oxford shootings

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where authorities say a student opened fire at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Oxford High School
Posted at 8:48 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 11:50:34-05

DETROIT — Two $100 million lawsuits were filed against the Oxford school district and several employees after the deadly shooting last week.

WATCH LIVE

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger had filed the lawsuits on behalf of a student shot in the neck and her sister, who was with her when she was shot.

According to the Associated Press, Jeffrey and Brandi Franz filed on behalf of their daughters, Riley and Bella.

They’re the first known civil suits filed in connection with the shooting.

Named in the suits are the Oxford Community School District, Superintendent Tim Throne, Oxford High School principal Steven Wolf, the dean of students, two counselors, two teachers, and a staff member.

The shooting happened on Nov. 30 and left four students dead and six students and a teacher injured.

The suspect, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, terrorism, and more.

James and Jennifer Crumbley's parents were later charged with involuntary manslaughter and arrested.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH