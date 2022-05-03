Michigan man allegedly made $2K a day from marijuana vending machine outside home

DETROIT — A Detroit man has been arrested after officials found 18 guns inside a home where he allegedly operated a marijuana vending machine outside.

According to a criminal complaint, Marcellus Cornwell allegedly operated the machine outside of his home and made around $2,000 per day selling marijuana and pills. He reportedly operated the vending machine for approximately four years.

Police officials conducted surveillance at the residence and participated in two controlled suspected marijuana purchases from the marijuana vending machine during February 2022 and March 2022.

In March, they conducted a search warrant on the last known address and arrested Cornwell and another man. They found 18 firearms, dozens of rounds of ammunition, and several kilograms of marijuana during the search.

According to police, Cornwell has a history of criminal convictions dating back to 1997.

Some of the firearms detained during the search were found to be stolen.

Cornwell told police that he made most of his living from the marijuana vending machine.

WXYZ first reported this story.