Michigan Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

DETROIT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced.

In a statement, the governor said she tested positive Monday and is experiencing mild symptoms.

She said she would notify those she had close contact with on Monday.

Whitmer says she'll follow guidance from doctors and maintain a remote work schedule.

She is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move," Whitmer said.

Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to get vaccinated and boosted.